Dr. Christine Depenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Depenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Depenthal, MD
Dr. Christine Depenthal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Depenthal works at
Dr. Depenthal's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St # 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-2151
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior3500 Tower Ave # 1, Superior, WI 54880 Directions (715) 817-7100
-
3
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Ste 157, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depenthal?
After 13 years post-op RNY Gastric Bypass, I began to gain weight. Dr. Depenthal explained the "hows and whys" of weight gain so many years after surgery. She has been a tremendous source of information and encouragement. With her guidance, I have once again reached a healthy weight, and we are now working at maintaining it. Dr. Depenthal is both firm and compassionate in her evaluation and treatment. I would recommend her to anyone in this situation.
About Dr. Christine Depenthal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366553067
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- Mercy Hosp of Pittsburgh|Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depenthal works at
Dr. Depenthal speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Depenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.