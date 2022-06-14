See All Dermatologists in Washington, DC
Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (13)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Dewitt works at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 951-2400
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 951-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Dewitt is the best doctor I have ever seen. I have never met a doctor who has been so involved with seeing my own skin progress. I suffer from hypertrophic scarring, and treating it was something I never even considered since the process was so overwhelming. Dr. Dewitt encouraged me to start the process (I wouldn't have without her help) and has been with me every step of the way. She continues to make accommodations in her time and schedule for me every single time I go. I have always struggled to find a dermatologist that cares, but Dr. Dewitt exceeded my expectations. My entire family loves her so much. She is the best doctor I have ever seen. I cannot emphasize enough how kind she is to make so many accommodations. It really shows she cares. I can't recommend her enough. I have seen so much progress in my skin. She genuinely cares about all her patients.
    Tiffany — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659578581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

