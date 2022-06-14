Overview

Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Dewitt works at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.