Overview of Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD

Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duxbury, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Diedwardo works at Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Spa in Duxbury, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.