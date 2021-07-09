Dr. Christine Djapri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Djapri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Djapri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Djapri, MD
Dr. Christine Djapri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Djapri works at
Dr. Djapri's Office Locations
-
1
Alfred C. Marrone MD A Medical Corp.3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 346, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-1198
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Djapri?
She is the absolute best. I had to have an outpatient surgery on an emergency time line. She and hew whole staff jumped into high gear and had my insurance pre approved, paperwork and blood work and registration done with so much ease. She has called me herself several times to discuss the procedure and make sure that I was as comfortable as possible. I've had surgery before but I have never been treated with such care and compassion in my life. I 100% recommend her to anyone I know.
About Dr. Christine Djapri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1881951127
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djapri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Djapri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Djapri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Djapri works at
Dr. Djapri speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Djapri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djapri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Djapri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Djapri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.