Overview of Dr. Christine Djapri, MD

Dr. Christine Djapri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Djapri works at Alfred C. Marrone MD A Medical Corp. in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.