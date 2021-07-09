See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Christine Djapri, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Djapri, MD

Dr. Christine Djapri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Djapri works at Alfred C. Marrone MD A Medical Corp. in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Djapri's Office Locations

    Alfred C. Marrone MD A Medical Corp.
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 346, Torrance, CA 90505
(310) 325-1198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2021
    She is the absolute best. I had to have an outpatient surgery on an emergency time line. She and hew whole staff jumped into high gear and had my insurance pre approved, paperwork and blood work and registration done with so much ease. She has called me herself several times to discuss the procedure and make sure that I was as comfortable as possible. I've had surgery before but I have never been treated with such care and compassion in my life. I 100% recommend her to anyone I know.
    Melisa M — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Djapri, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1881951127
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
