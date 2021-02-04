Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Dong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Dong, MD
Dr. Christine Dong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Dong works at
Dr. Dong's Office Locations
1
Nashville Brain Institute5651 Frist Blvd Ste 717, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 457-8585Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dong was chosen for a 2nd opinion for issues resulting from a stroke. What a relief and a breath of fresh air compared to the first neurologist we were referred to! She was thorough, asked lots of questions, administered tests, and appeared genuinely concerned. I had a same day EEG, an upcoming MRI is scheduled and I have a follow up appointment in 4 weeks to review the results. I finally have some hope for answers! She is an answer to our prayers!
About Dr. Christine Dong, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong works at
Dr. Dong has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.