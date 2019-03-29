Overview

Dr. Christine Doucet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Doucet works at Patchogue Family Medical Care in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.