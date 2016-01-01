Overview of Dr. Christine Duncan, MD

Dr. Christine Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Women For Women Obstetrics & Gynecology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.