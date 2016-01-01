Dr. Christine Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Duncan, MD
Dr. Christine Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
Women for Women Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC410 Lakeville Rd Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-4300Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Women for Women Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC1 Hollow Ln Ste 315, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Duncan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306842497
Education & Certifications
- Integrative Medicine, Center For Integrative Medicine At The University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Northwell Health At Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.