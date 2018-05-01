Overview

Dr. Christine Egan, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Egan works at Dermatology LTD in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.