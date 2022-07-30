Dr. Christine Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Elias, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Elias, MD
Dr. Christine Elias, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias' Office Locations
Christine Elias2333 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hello there, I have been going to Dr. Christine Elias for 4+ years. Dr. Elias is absolutely the best Rheumatologist I’ve ever had, and I’ve had several due to them re-locating and retiring. I only wish I had had her in the beginning of my diagnosis. She is ALWAYS pleasant, and I love that she smiles and makes me comfortable. Her attention-to-detail as she answers any and all of my questions is greatly appreciated, and I feel well informed when I leave her office. During COVID, we had our doctors downs patients visits by E-visit. I’m so glad she’s young, and won’t be retiring soon. Thanks for reading the comment I left here on my wonderful RA doctor. Loretta Sylvia Fremont, CA
About Dr. Christine Elias, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1972732600
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elias speaks Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
