Dr. Christine Eng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Eng, MD
Dr. Christine Eng, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng's Office Locations
Spaulding Wellesley Outptnt Center65 Walnut St Ste 260, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 243-5777
Newton-Wellesley Spine Center159 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 Directions (617) 243-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable...Very pleasant..Good listener. No rush. Helped me make decision about my treatment.
About Dr. Christine Eng, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1013203934
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
