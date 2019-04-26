See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Christine Funke, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Funke, MD

Dr. Christine Funke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Funke works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Funke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St
    4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8753
  2. 2
    Chandler
    855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8871
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Mesa - Baseline
    8435 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8872
  4. 4
    Mesa Southern
    5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8870
  5. 5
    Sun City Del Webb
    14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 232-8122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Mesa Stapley
    1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8869
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Chronic Eye Diseases
Color Blindness
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Eye Exam
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Patch
Eye Procedure
Eye Strain
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Orbital Cellulitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Physical Examination
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Funke for 2 years. She is a wonderful Doctor. She explained my eye condition so I could understand what it was. She "reports" what she sees to an assistant who types all into my record. Very interesting experience. Though she does not treat my particular condition,I continue to see her for a report. I appreciate And Trust her judgement completely. VERY professional.
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Christine Funke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063703734
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Funke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funke has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Funke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

