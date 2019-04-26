Dr. Christine Funke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Funke, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Funke, MD
Dr. Christine Funke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Funke works at
Dr. Funke's Office Locations
-
1
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 641-8753
-
2
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 903-8871Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mesa - Baseline8435 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 903-8872
-
4
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8870
-
5
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 232-8122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 903-8869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funke?
I have been a patient of Dr. Funke for 2 years. She is a wonderful Doctor. She explained my eye condition so I could understand what it was. She "reports" what she sees to an assistant who types all into my record. Very interesting experience. Though she does not treat my particular condition,I continue to see her for a report. I appreciate And Trust her judgement completely. VERY professional.
About Dr. Christine Funke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1063703734
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Funke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funke works at
Dr. Funke has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Funke speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Funke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.