Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Gerber, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists56 Business Center Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 235-1222
-
2
Island Womens Care, LLC38 Blackgum Rd Unit D, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 235-1222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
Dr. Gerber is not your average doctor. Her compassion and desire to help women is unsurpassed! She takes her time to speak to you and actually will research your condition if she isn't familiar with it and find solutions for you. She doesn't want to just rip your insides out. I have never met anyone like her. I wish she would stay in practice forever!
About Dr. Christine Gerber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174595656
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- The Lankenau Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Youngstown State University, University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.