Dr. Christine Gilliam, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Gilliam, MD
Dr. Christine Gilliam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gilliam's Office Locations
Christine L. Gilliam, MD PA21738 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 647-3838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was on time and helpful Dr Gilliam was pleasant and encouraging. gtan12@
About Dr. Christine Gilliam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1134161094
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gilliam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilliam has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilliam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.