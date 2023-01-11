Dr. Christine Gin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Gin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christine Gin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Locations
-
1
Innovative Orthodontic Centers - Naperville55 S Main St Ste 271, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 919-0184Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Superb! Dr. Gin gave me a beautiful smile without any extractions. She is very sweet and listened to all my concerns. I would highly recommend
About Dr. Christine Gin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gin accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gin.
