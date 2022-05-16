See All Pediatricians in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Christine Graham, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Graham, MD

Dr. Christine Graham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Graham works at PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP (PHOE) in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group (phoe)
    5375 E Erickson Dr Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-5438
    Living Gem Professional Corp.
    7600 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 751-3675
    Casas Pediatrics
    1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 751-3675
    Cottonwood Pediatrics, P.l.c.
    9356 E Rita Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 690-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    May 16, 2022
Dr Graham is my Girls Dr and we are so incredibly thankful for this!!! She has never steered us wrong and has never been too proud about getting second opinions from other Dr's in her practice. She has referred us to amazing specialist anytime we have needed them and gone above and beyond to make sure our girls are well taken care of. When my youngest was only months old she was able to catch the very beginning stages of what would have been pneumonia. This could have been life threading as our baby was only a few months old. She has great instincts and acts on them! I wouldn't trust anyone else with my daughters lives! We absolutely love her and will recommend her to anyone needing a Pediatrician!
    Gabriela — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Christine Graham, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164691366
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    • University of Nevada, Reno
    • Pediatrics
