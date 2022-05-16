Dr. Christine Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Graham, MD
Dr. Christine Graham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group (phoe)5375 E Erickson Dr Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5438
Living Gem Professional Corp.7600 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 751-3675
Casas Pediatrics1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 751-3675
Cottonwood Pediatrics, P.l.c.9356 E Rita Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 690-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graham is my Girls Dr and we are so incredibly thankful for this!!! She has never steered us wrong and has never been too proud about getting second opinions from other Dr’s in her practice. She has referred us to amazing specialist anytime we have needed them and gone above and beyond to make sure our girls are well taken care of. When my youngest was only months old she was able to catch the very beginning stages of what would have been pneumonia. This could have been life threading as our baby was only a few months old. She has great instincts and acts on them! I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my daughters lives! We absolutely love her and will recommend her to anyone needing a Pediatrician!
About Dr. Christine Graham, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164691366
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- University of Nevada, Reno
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
