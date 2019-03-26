Overview

Dr. Christine Granato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Granato works at Associated Gastroenterologists Of Central New York in Camillus, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.