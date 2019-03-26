Dr. Christine Granato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Granato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Granato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Granato works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Gastroenterologists of Central New York PC260 Township Blvd Ste 20, Camillus, NY 13031
-
2
Associated Gastroenterologists of CNY, PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3C, Liverpool, NY 13088
-
3
Central New York Spine Group4217 Medical Center Dr Ste 217, Fayetteville, NY 13066
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most "people person" I have ever met. Awesome is how she relates to patients. She listens and doesn't interrupt while you are speaking. She presents both pros and cons to any treatment that she offers. So easy to get along with. Recommend her as high as I can. She is the only reason that I went to have a colonoscopy(that I dreaded for years).
About Dr. Christine Granato, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851535116
Education & Certifications
STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Granato works at
