Dr. Christine Griffin, DPM
Dr. Christine Griffin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Washington Medical Group Marina E. Manvelyan M.d.2544 E Washington Blvd Ste C, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 798-1085
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Griffin was very professional and extremely thorough.
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1992124655
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
