Dr. Christine Gulla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Gulla works at Reading Internal Medicine in Reading, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Obesity and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.