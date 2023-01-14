Overview of Dr. Christine Gupta, MD

Dr. Christine Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Gupta works at St.Vincent Medical Group in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.