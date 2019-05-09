Overview of Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD

Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Mount Sinai Doctors Delancey Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.