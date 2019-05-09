Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Delancey Street104 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guiterriez took care of me during two pregnancies. She is patient, kind, knowledgeable and puts you at ease. I think she is excellent.
About Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487975306
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Valley Hospital
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.