Dr. Christine Hammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Hammer, MD
Dr. Christine Hammer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Hammer works at
Dr. Hammer's Office Locations
Franciscan Neurosurgery Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 105, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
- 2 1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammer treated me for another doctor's mess. I entered the hospital with a surgical site infection. Dr. Hammer was assigned to my case. I found her to be professional, personable and smart. She tried to avoid more surgery, but in the end she made the call to operate, and within two hours after the surgery I felt so much better! The site is healing nicely now. Thank you, Dr. Hammer.
About Dr. Christine Hammer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821389255
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hammer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
