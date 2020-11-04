Overview of Dr. Christine Hammer, MD

Dr. Christine Hammer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hammer works at Franciscan Neurosurgery Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.