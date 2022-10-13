Overview of Dr. Christine Handanos, MD

Dr. Christine Handanos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Handanos works at SMHC Endocrinology Biddeford in Biddeford, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.