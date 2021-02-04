See All Plastic Surgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Christine Haugen, MD
Dr. Christine Haugen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Haugen, MD

Dr. Christine Haugen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Pa and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.

Dr. Haugen works at Skin Cancer Treatment Center, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Haugen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Health Group of South Florida
    10067 Pines Blvd Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-5625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mariners Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 04, 2021
    Feb 04, 2021
I had skin graft on the tip of my nose after Mohs surgery. Dr. Haugen explained thoroughly what to expect. I felt so relaxed with the doctor and nurse Shelly. I would highly recommend Dr. Haugen. My overall experience with the office was great.
    Michele Osinska — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Haugen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184745085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Pa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Haugen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haugen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haugen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haugen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haugen works at Skin Cancer Treatment Center, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haugen’s profile.

    Dr. Haugen has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haugen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Haugen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

