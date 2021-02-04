Overview of Dr. Christine Haugen, MD

Dr. Christine Haugen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Pa and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Haugen works at Skin Cancer Treatment Center, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.