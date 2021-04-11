Overview

Dr. Christine Hayes, MD is a Dermatologist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Lowell General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA in Natick, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.