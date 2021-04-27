Dr. Christine Herdman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herdman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Herdman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Herdman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE.
Dr. Herdman works at
Locations
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Herdman for several years before moving out of the area. She always took time to explain everything and answer questions. Very professional and personable.
About Dr. Christine Herdman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herdman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herdman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herdman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herdman has seen patients for Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herdman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Herdman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herdman.
