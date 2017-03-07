Dr. Christine Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Hoang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Bolsa Medical Group10362 Bolsa Ave Ste 110, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-2091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I really like Dr. Christine Hoang, she takes time to answer your questions and explain procedures.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1770537144
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoang speaks Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
