Overview of Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO

Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.



Dr. Hoglund works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.