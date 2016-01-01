See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Williston, ND
Super Profile

Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO

Pain Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO

Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.

Dr. Hoglund works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoglund's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
    1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184600926
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoglund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoglund has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoglund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoglund works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Dr. Hoglund’s profile.

    Dr. Hoglund has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoglund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoglund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoglund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoglund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoglund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

