Overview of Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO

Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Holmstedt works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.