Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO
Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Holmstedt works at
Dr. Holmstedt's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmstedt?
About Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114185709
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmstedt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmstedt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holmstedt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holmstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmstedt works at
Dr. Holmstedt has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmstedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmstedt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmstedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmstedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.