Overview

Dr. Christine Horah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Horah works at Abigal Family Medicine LLC in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.