Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Hsieh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Syracuse Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional knowledgeable and friendly. Despite the short format of appointments, Dr Hsieh really strives to make sure no issues are left over before completing the appointment. She considers the patients overall care and realistic elements of care and treatment.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1851585798
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Syracuse Medical University
- Rheumatology
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
