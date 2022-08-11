Overview of Dr. Christine Jordan, MD

Dr. Christine Jordan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Main St. in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.