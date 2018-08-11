Dr. Christine Kasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Kasser, MD
Dr. Christine Kasser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women.
Christine L Kasser MD5200 Park Ave Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 751-7080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
Dr Kasser has treated e for a chronic pain condition with episodes of acute pain that are life threatening for the past 12 years .She has had to adjust my medicine as needed Moreover she has safely and methodically taken me off pain medicine at my request.She is professional,knowledgeable,as well well as possessing valuable experience.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- U Kans Med Ctr
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kasser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.