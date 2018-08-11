See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Memphis, TN
Dr. Christine Kasser, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Kasser, MD

Dr. Christine Kasser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women.

Dr. Kasser works at Christine L Kasser MD & Assocs in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasser's Office Locations

    Christine L Kasser MD
    5200 Park Ave Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 751-7080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 11, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christine Kasser, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770607665
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • U Kans Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christine Kasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kasser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kasser works at Christine L Kasser MD & Assocs in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kasser’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

