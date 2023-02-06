Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Kay, MD
Dr. Christine Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Vitreo Retinal Associates4340 Newberry Rd Ste 202, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 371-2800
- 2 438 SW Perimeter Gln Ste 101, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (352) 371-2800
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-1616
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I firmly believe Dr Kay is th e best in her field. My husband and I both have macular degeneration and Dr Kay has taken care of us both for several years. I recommend her to everyone I know because she Is the best.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Juvenile Macular Degeneration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
