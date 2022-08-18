Dr. Christine Kerrigan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Kerrigan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christine Kerrigan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Parrish, FL.
Locations
Fort Hamer Dental Care12106 US Highway 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219 Directions (941) 241-4314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son said it was FAR better than our previous dentist.
About Dr. Christine Kerrigan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1467013854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA
Fort Hamer Dental Care
