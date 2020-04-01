Overview

Dr. Christine Kharasch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Kharasch works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.