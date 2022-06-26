Dr. Christine Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Locations
El Segundo Dermatology713 N Douglas St, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 906-2788Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pm
Christine Choi Kim, MD11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 480, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 477-4727
Indiander Lask & Rosenzweig MDs16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 530, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-4022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Thrivent Financial
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is the most thorough dermatologist I’ve ever been to. I’m very fastidious about my skin. She answers questions and takes much time with her patients. Love her!!
About Dr. Christine Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306827324
Education & Certifications
- SkinCarePhysicians of Chestnut Hill
- Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
- White Meml MC-Los Angeles Co-USC MC
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.