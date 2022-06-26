Overview

Dr. Christine Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kim works at El Segundo Dermatology in El Segundo, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.