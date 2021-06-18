Overview

Dr. Christine King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. King works at BROADVIEW HTS FAMILY MEDICINE, INC. in Broadview Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.