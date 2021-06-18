See All Family Doctors in Broadview Heights, OH
Dr. Christine King, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. King works at BROADVIEW HTS FAMILY MEDICINE, INC. in Broadview Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broadview Hts Family Medicine, Inc.
    2001 E Royalton Rd # C, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 717-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Marymount Hospital
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Osteopenia
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Osteopenia

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Osteopenia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal Disorders
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Diseases
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Larynx Conditions
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sore Throat
Speech, Language and Learning
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christine King, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821068560
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin/Fairview Hosp
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at BROADVIEW HTS FAMILY MEDICINE, INC. in Broadview Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

