Dr. Christine Knoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Knoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Knoll, MD
Dr. Christine Knoll, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Knoll works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Knoll's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1797
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knoll?
About Dr. Christine Knoll, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710009642
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoll works at
Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knoll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.