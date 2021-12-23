Overview of Dr. Christine Ko, MD

Dr. Christine Ko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Ko works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.