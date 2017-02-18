See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD

Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.

Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand works at Independent Physical Therapy - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Independent Physical Therapy - Westwood
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 440, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-7500
  2. 2
    Bryan J. Wasserman MD PA
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 305, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 251-6051

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I came to Dr. Ekstrand because I had chronic elbow pain being treated with cortisone injections always to improve for a period of time before it worsened again. Dr. Ekstrand determined a partial tear of the lateral extensor tendon also called tennis elbow. After a MRI confirmed her diagnosis, she suggested a platelet rich plasma injection, also called PRPR. After 6 weeks of minimal activity followed by strengthening my pain disappeared and furthermore on repeat ultrasound my elbow was healed.
    About Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1790882272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

