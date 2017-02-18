Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD
Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand's Office Locations
Independent Physical Therapy - Westwood100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 440, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-7500
Bryan J. Wasserman MD PA5258 Linton Blvd Ste 305, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (954) 251-6051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Ekstrand because I had chronic elbow pain being treated with cortisone injections always to improve for a period of time before it worsened again. Dr. Ekstrand determined a partial tear of the lateral extensor tendon also called tennis elbow. After a MRI confirmed her diagnosis, she suggested a platelet rich plasma injection, also called PRPR. After 6 weeks of minimal activity followed by strengthening my pain disappeared and furthermore on repeat ultrasound my elbow was healed.
About Dr. Christine Kohler-Ekstrand, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- 1790882272
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Dr. Kohler-Ekstrand speaks German.
