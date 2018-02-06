Overview of Dr. Christine Ku, MD

Dr. Christine Ku, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Ku works at Alisa Ward, MD in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.