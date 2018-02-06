Dr. Christine Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Ku, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Alisa Ward, MD3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 403, Frisco, TX 75034
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Dr. Ku. Her husband is a fertility Dr. and he is also wonderful. I found Dr. Christine Ku to very be very intelligent, understanding and she always took time to listen to any of my concerns. I'm now pregnant with our second child and I'm so happy that she will be delivering our second baby as well. You will be in very good hands with Dr. Ku should you choose her as your Dr.
English, Vietnamese
Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ku works at
Dr. Ku speaks Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.