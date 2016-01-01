Overview

Dr. Christine Kucera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Kucera works at Allergy & ENT Associates in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Spring, TX and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.