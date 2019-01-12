Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Kuhn, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Kuhn, MD is a Dermatologist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology S.c.9865 E 116th St Ste 200, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (316) 609-4558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Kuhn. She always took the time to listen to my concerns and really made me feel at ease. I usually had to bring my small children with me for my appointments; it never bothered her that they were there, and she took extra time to tell them what she was doing while she examined me. She truly is a wonderful doctor, and I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Christine Kuhn, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1548248198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuhn speaks German.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.