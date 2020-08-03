Dr. Ladd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Ladd, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Ladd, MD
Dr. Christine Ladd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Ladd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ladd's Office Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 3663009 N Ballas Rd Ste 366C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladd?
Dr. Ladd literally restored my wife's quality of life and may have, in fact, saved it. After wasting valuable time and energy chasing a diagnosis, we had the extreme good fortune of a referral to Dr. Ladd. We expected more waiting; we were both exhausted and had little hope. Much to my surprise and delight, as soon as the referral was transmitted to her, we received a late evening phone call from Dr. Ladd. She was friendly, upbeat and keenly interested in helping. An appointment was scheduled promptly. Her bedside manner could not be any better! The situation was indeed serious, but her confidence in a good result was as refreshing as her personality. Despite the pandemic, she moved forward pragmatically and expediently, performing an amazingly successful surgery in April, 2020. My wife could barely walk when we met Dr. Ladd. She now walks a brisk 5 miles per day without excruciating groin pain and leads a full life. I couldn't be more grateful to Dr. Ladd. She is extraordinary!
About Dr. Christine Ladd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962466896
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ladd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ladd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladd works at
Dr. Ladd has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.