Overview of Dr. Christine Landry, MD

Dr. Christine Landry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Landry works at Surgical Oncology Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.