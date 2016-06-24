See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Christine Landry, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Landry, MD

Dr. Christine Landry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Landry works at Surgical Oncology Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Landry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Specialists
    Surgical Oncology Specialists
3410 Worth St Ste 235, Dallas, TX 75246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Wound Repair
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Wound Repair

Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2016
    We found Dr. Landry to be very friendly, straight-forward, and explained everything we asked prior to my surgery. I had my thyroid gland removed. She treats it as an over-night even though most doctors typically perform this procedure as an out patient surgery. Her background and training is more than adequate. She takes her time during surgery and doesn't rush through things.
    Michael Greer in Garland, TX — Jun 24, 2016
    About Dr. Christine Landry, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083742662
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Landry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landry works at Surgical Oncology Specialists in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Landry’s profile.

    Dr. Landry has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

