Overview of Dr. Christine Langell, MD

Dr. Christine Langell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Langell works at Christine Langell MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.