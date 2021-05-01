Dr. Christine Laronga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laronga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Laronga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Laronga, MD
Dr. Christine Laronga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Laronga's Office Locations
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 967-8245
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 820-0604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laronga?
Super Dr. Experienced and having perfect patient skills. So gentle and so informative. I feel very fortunate.
About Dr. Christine Laronga, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Female
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway
- Pennsylvania State University
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laronga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laronga accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laronga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laronga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laronga works at
Dr. Laronga has seen patients for Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laronga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laronga speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Laronga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laronga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laronga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laronga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.