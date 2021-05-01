Overview of Dr. Christine Laronga, MD

Dr. Christine Laronga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Laronga works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.