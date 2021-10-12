See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Avon, CT
Dr. Christine Lasala, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Christine Lasala, MD

Dr. Christine Lasala, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown U Womens & Infants Hosp

Dr. Lasala works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lasala's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N Mountain Rd # 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338

Hospital Affiliations
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Based on 24 ratings
    Oct 12, 2021
    professional and caring
    Karan — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Lasala, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1265545081
    Fellowship
    • Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Lasala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasala has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

