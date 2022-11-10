Dr. Christine Lauren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lauren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Lauren, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Lauren works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauren?
She is my 8 year old son's doctor. She makes you feel comfortable, relaxed while you are in consultation with her. She answers all the questions without any attitude. She listens to your concerns and gives you options. In general I think she is a very good doctor. On my last visit with my son, she answered all the questions my son asked her; I liked the way she responded to my son, because she showed interest in the conversation with my son.
About Dr. Christine Lauren, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770741589
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauren works at
Dr. Lauren has seen patients for Rash, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.