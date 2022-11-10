Overview

Dr. Christine Lauren, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lauren works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.