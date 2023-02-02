Dr. Christine Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Lee, MD
Dr. Christine Lee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med Branch Hosps
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 420, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Lee, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1043295728
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med Branch Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
