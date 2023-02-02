Overview of Dr. Christine Lee, MD

Dr. Christine Lee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med Branch Hosps



Dr. Lee works at Texas Oncology in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.